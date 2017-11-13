For Jayne, forging her path to understanding how to care for herself mentally (because of course, this is what self-care really is) involved relearning about boundaries with people. “When you don’t like yourself, you seek approval from others,” she says, explaining how she’d say yes to everyone in an ill-fated bid to get that approval. “You’re making a rod for your own back. You’re setting expectations up to those people that you’re a 'yes person' which means they can rely on you to do things. Actually, though, we have a right to say no to anything we don’t want to do. It was a bit of a revelation for me. I could say no to people and they would still like me!”