“Set boundaries in your everyday life,” says Dr. McDonald. Turn your work email off when you’re done for the day, and don’t check it until you’re on the clock again. Seriously. The same goes for personal relationships. “If there are family members who demand too much of your time or friends who call during your downtime after work, it is important to set boundaries there as well,” she says. “While friends and family are people we love, adhering to what they expect from us can be very stressful, especially if you can not meet their expectations.” Letting these people know the times you are available to talk or even set a limit on how much time you can give them. Take an entire weekend to yourself if you need it.