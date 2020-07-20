Practice Mindfulness and Meditation
Whether you’re out protesting, juggling back-to-back Zoom calls, or promoting local community organizers and politicians by way of social media, there’s a lot going on right now. Which means it's important to find time in your schedule to relieve any building stress. “It’s critical that we engage in activities that are specific to balancing and lowering this stress,” says Dr. Shelley Sommerfeldt, an L.A.-based psychologist. “High stress levels have been linked to poorer physical health as well as effects on mental health and cognition.” As she sees it, engaging in a simple mindfulness meditation — the practice of focusing on the breath, and training our brains to remain entirely present in our thoughts and in the space we’re occupying — is a good place to start. And fortunately, this can be done in between meetings while working from home, or as a quick exercise in your bedroom in between your work day and your protest schedule.