Okay, What’s Polyglutamic Acid?

The general guidance here: Use PGA and HA in tandem. "I recommend using polyglutamic acid in a hydrating serum that also contains hyaluronic acid," says Dr. King. "Hyaluronic acid gets absorbed deeper than polyglutamic acid because polyglutamic acid has a larger molecule size, so the result is hydration at different levels of the skin." Dr. King notes that PGA also pairs nicely with retinol, niacinamide, vitamin C, lactic acid. Although polyglutamic acid is generally considered gentle enough for all skin types, it's important to remember that it's still an acid, and both Dr. King and Dr. Patel recommend layering a moisturiser on top of it.