I’m Dating A Man Who’s Taller Than Me For The First Time

I was in an on-and-off relationship with a woman for three years in my early twenties, who was both shorter and thinner than me. I do remember that when we first got naked, it occurred to me to be careful with her. I was new to dating women at the time and I’ve found that the way I go into relationships with women is more careful than with men. I feel more aware of them and how I’m making them feel, because I have a fundamental understanding of what it means to be a woman. It felt like her body was really sacred to me, perhaps in part because it resembled mine and also because it was smaller than mine. But with her was the only time I’ve had that thought and linked it to size.