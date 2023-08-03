The Financial & Emotional Cost Of IVF Is Overwhelming

The normal rules of financial planning don’t work for fertility treatment. You can budget and save and have a clear vision of the exact path you want to go down but so much is out of your control, including the expected outcome. You don’t know if or when you’ll reach the outcome you’re hoping for (a baby), nor do you know how the process will affect you. IVF is an incredibly emotional and invasive process and it’s difficult to make emotional decisions, like how many times you should try, based on financial realities. It may be economically unwise to rack up more debt for just one more attempt but the alternative is emotionally devastating for many who are trying to conceive.