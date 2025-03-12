The first Mercury retrograde of 2025 is coming in hot! The planet of travel, expression, and information is moving backward in the signs of Aries to Pisces from March 15th to April 7th. At this time, we will be dealing with repressed emotions that will consume our minds and hearts (particularly on March 29th, when Mercury re-enters Pisces).
Our emotions and nerves have been a tense ball of worries since Mercury’s pre-retrograde zone began on February 28th. The vibe was challenging to move through, and we’re unsure of the next steps to take. Mars retrograde ended its moonwalk on February 23rd, giving us the motivation to better our lives. However, with Venus turning retrograde beginning on March 1st, Mercury’s trickster ways might be just too much.
Even though Mercury retrograde is an obstacle illusion, it can bring havoc to us Earthlings. The planet isn't moving backward; it's just slowing down in comparison to Earth. This means we’ll have time to reminisce and contemplate the past. Old issues and emotions will come back into play, mainly since Mercury retrograde commences the day after the total lunar eclipse in Virgo, which urges us to let go and release.
As Mercury’s backwards spin transitions from Aries back into Pisces, we will be submerged in our emotions. Usually, the opposite occurs when the planet is transiting in forward motion. We typically move from Pisces into Aries, adding strength and vigor to our feelings and thoughts; however, this time around, we might feel as though we are lost in our words and unable to gather the courage to express what's in our hearts. Taking a beat to think about what we want to say at any given moment and journaling our thoughts will prove to be a helpful way out of the retrograde haze.
The good news is that we can lean into our intuition more and assess matters by trusting our gut. At times, our instincts may be off, but for the most part, we can assess situations by how we feel about them. Likely, we will also opt to let things unfold naturally. By not bringing extra pressure to the problem, we can see what transpires while the universe unfolds these situations for us. It is essential to be present. Try to ebb and flow through the retrograde to alleviate stress. Listen to what you know to be true based on your experiences, interactions, and knowledge.
The best day of the retrograde is March 24th, when the Sun and Mercury connect in the same sign and degree in the sky. This creates a “cazimi” effect in Aries, which allows us to feel free, jovial, and able to make decisions. If you are signing contracts, accepting a new job, or planning to go out on a date, the 24th of March is the most optimal time to do so.
Another date that will be a little confusing is March 29th, when Mercury retrograde aligns with Neptune in Pisces. This will make us unaware and unsuspecting of others and allow our anxieties to surface. The best way to handle this energy is to lean into a creative endeavor. Whether it be painting, ceramics, or playing music, our minds will benefit from artistic forces.
Mercury retrograde’s inception with the North Node of Destiny in Pisces on April 4th is going to bring people from the past back into our lives. If there is a person you've been wanting to avoid, make sure that you set boundaries with them. They might work their magic and find a way into your life, which is why it's vital to understand how you feel before responding or reaching out to them. A few days after Mercury turns direct, on April 10, these two cosmic forces encounter each other again. Therefore, it’s a moment that urges us to make decisions about ex friends and lovers that we’ll uphold in the future.
Mercury’s onward march begins on April 7th. Remember that Mercury is still acting dicey during the post-retrograde, known as retroshade. The energy will last until April 26th, so we’ll have a few weeks to sort through the mishaps, miscommunication, and misinformation as we head into a new month.
