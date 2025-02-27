Beware: Venus Retrograde Is Going To Be Messy

Venus slides back into Pisces on March 27th, heightening our emotions and need to reflect. Don’t fight the feeling — grab a box of tissues and scroll through old posts on social media. You might even connect with an ex or look at their profile online to check out what’s new with them. There is nothing wrong with wanting to be in communication or to lurk on their pages — especially when Venus retrograde links up with illusive Neptune on March 27th. After all, you shared a life and experience with them, so you should be interested. Be forewarned that what is shown is a projection and may not be accurate, so don’t get into a tizzy about their “perfect” life because that is not the truth or the reality.