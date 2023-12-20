Capricorn Season Is Here & It’s Time For You To Self-Reflect

As Saturn is the planetary ruler of Capricorn, we tend to take on adult responsibilities and become accountable for every aspect of our lives at this moment in time. This is why we often make resolutions or set new intentions for the upcoming year as we strive to improve ourselves and create a better future. We may let go of things that have negatively impacted our lives and add positivity to our approach to achieving our goals. It’s important to note that Capricorn is a practical and systematic zodiac sign, so having a well-planned game plan for the upcoming month is crucial.