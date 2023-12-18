Your Horoscope This Week: Dec 17 to 23

Cancer, you’re still taking in the downloads from last week’s new moon in Sag, which taught you the power of doing less work and having more fun. With the Sun entering Capricorn on the 21st and lighting up your partnership sector for the next four weeks, your mission now has to do with discerning who you’d like to have fun with, and why. Capricorn Season may initially feel much more serious, especially since Mercury is retrograde in Capricorn for most of this week. Your mission is to observe rather than react. Your annual full moon takes place next week so you’ll have plenty of time for the dramatics once that comes around.