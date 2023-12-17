Your Horoscope This Week: Dec 17 to 23

This Saturday, Mercury retrogrades its way out of your sign and into Sagittarius, and this influences your sector of spirituality and closure for the rest of the year. The first nine days of your birthday season will therefore be about learning how to forgive yourself or others so that you can let go of the dead weight or burdens that you’ve kept within you. Spend time this weekend writing down all the grudges you’ve held on to and the resentment you’ve stored in your heart. It’s time to release them into the wind, breath by breath.