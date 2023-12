Mercury Retrograde Is Here & You’ll Want To Put Your New Years’ Resolutions On Hold

We actually started this year with a Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, so the fact that we’re ending with it feels serendipitous (if you can ever call a retrograde that). “When the retrograde begins on December 13, it will pick up at the same exact location in the sky where the retrograde at the start of the year ended on January 18,” Stephanie Campos , astrologer and author of Seasons of the Zodiac: Love, Magick, and Manifestation Throughout the Astrological Year, tells Refinery29. “This means we're picking up a direct storyline from that time period in our lives to close out unfinished business.” Think all the way back to this past January — what were your hopes? Your dreams? Your fears? They will all come back into relevancy now, and you’ll be all the more prepared to face them.