We all know her, but we all definitely don't love her: Mercury retrograde. The infamous astrology transit is known to cause mass hysteria, malfunctions, and memes, and it's something we all should be prepared for. And what better way to buckle up than to have all of the dates of its upcoming retrogrades in one place?
Last year, the Planet of Communication went retrograde four times. This year, we're getting a break — thankfully — with just three retrograde transits.
Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck, notes that the retrogrades of 2023 are all happening in earth signs, except for the last retrograde that moves from Capricorn to Sagittarius. "The overall theme is to urge us to find better ways to save money and embrace our self-esteem," she says. "The focus on earthly matters will urge us to escape our comfort zones and to embrace fresh ideas. It’s time to move forward and to invest our creativity and money in situations that can grow."
On top of that, relationships will be an important theme during these transits. Stardust says this means that we will be deciding who and what we want in our lives. "If something or someone is not benefiting us, or making us happy, it’s time to cut the cord and to move on," she says.
The dates Mercury will retrograde in 2023 are:
21st April to 14th May. From 21st April to 14th May, Mercury retrograde will occur in the sign of Taurus. The pre-retrograde shadow (which is the time before the retrograde officially kicks off, when we may already start feeling the effects of the movement) will begin on 7th April and the post-retrograde shadow ends on 31st May.
23rd August to 15th September. From 23rd August to 15th September, Mercury retrograde will occur in the sign of Virgo. The pre-retrograde shadow will begin on 3rd August and the post-retrograde shadow ends on 30th September.
13th December to 1st January, 2024. The last Mercury retrograde of 2023 is a little different than the previous two, due to the fact that Mercury moves from Capricorn to Sagittarius during its backwards dance (FYI, every single Mercury retrograde from 2022 switched signs, too!). The pre-retrograde shadow will begin on November 25 and the post-retrograde shadow ends on January 20, 2024.
Mark these down on your 2023 calendar so you have an explanation — or at least an excuse — as to why things are all topsy-turvy. But just remember, we've been through countless Mercury retrogrades before and we'll go through even more as we continue on in our lives. They're not meant to be scary or intimidating — rather, they're here to redirect us towards a better path. Good luck!