It’s Capricorn Season & We’re Ready To Reinvent Ourselves

December 21, 2022 marks the sun’s annual move into the sign of the goat, meaning that it's the beginning of Capricorn season. And, at 4:47 p.m. EST in the Northern Hemisphere the Earth’s tilt will be extremely far away from the Sun, bringing us the shortest day of the year and the Winter Solstice. Although this marks a darker, chillier day, Capricorn season will usher us into warmer, longer days in the new year.
Magically, Yule (the name for the Wiccan Sabbat that occurs during the Winter Solstice) is a moment of reflection and transformation as the cold days come forth. The veil between realms is extremely thin, which means that entities can easily come from the spiritual world into our physical reality. Therefore, lighting candles around the home (that’s right, you can finally use the candle your colleague gave you for the holidays) and burning a Yule log in the fireplace to protect oneself from evil spirits (also, to keep the house warm) is a must.
Throughout the world, people will be celebrating midwinter by connecting with old friends, having decadent feasts, giving gifts, enjoying libations with family to toast in positive vibes, decorating the home with seasonal flair, giving back to nature, setting intentions for the new season, meditating, and honoring the past by sharing nostalgic sentiments. This is also a time to make memories, too, especially with friends and family.
The movement of the sun into the earth sign Capricorn makes us all work harder. Capricorn is a cardinal sign, making it an initiator — it likes to get things started. Think of projects and dreams that you’ve abandoned in the past and try to make them a reality during the new moon on December 23 and Mercury retrograde (which aligns with the sun in Capricorn) from December 29 to January 18. We can even reinvent ourselves and evolve into the person we’ve always wanted to be with this cosmic line up.
Being that Capricorn is known as the “daddy” of the zodiac, we'll look at matters and relationships with a stern but loving eye as the holidays and new year roll in. Pragmatism and realism will be at an all time high, as well as the importance of respect, boundaries, and conciseness. Setting limits is always important in life — especially now that we are taking charge and using our power to protect our energy.
We'll use our authority and dominance to accomplish great things that can make a difference in the world. The motivation to succeed is high, but be wary of success that must come at a high cost. Are the sacrifices worth it? Are we missing out on the joys of life to make our way towards becoming the CEO? What are we sacrificing while on the fast track to glory? Father Time is urging us to assess our lives and figure out the path that defines us — even if it differs from the road we started on.
A great endeavor to take on right now is being able to give back. Whether it’s volunteering at the local soup kitchen, donating to a toy drive, or dropping off old clothes to Goodwill — nothing warms the heart more than helping others.