It’s Capricorn Season & We’re Ready To Reinvent Ourselves

We'll use our authority and dominance to accomplish great things that can make a difference in the world. The motivation to succeed is high, but be wary of success that must come at a high cost. Are the sacrifices worth it? Are we missing out on the joys of life to make our way towards becoming the CEO? What are we sacrificing while on the fast track to glory? Father Time is urging us to assess our lives and figure out the path that defines us — even if it differs from the road we started on.