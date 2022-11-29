Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone — and with them, a long list of deals on everything from clothing to beauty products to home decor — but that doesn't mean you should put away your wallet just yet.
Today, November 29, is Giving Tuesday, an unofficial holiday that lets consumers shop for a cause through their favorite retailers. This year, major brands like Nordstrom, Huckberry, Josie Maran, and Rose Inc, among others, are donating a portion of the proceeds from their sales to worthy causes — all you have to do to participate is click "add to cart."
Read on to discover what we're buying this Giving Tuesday and how you can support these worthwhile causes.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For Giving Tuesday 2022, Nordstrom is offering two separate ways to give back. Until 11:59 p.m. EST on November 29, 10% of all Nordstrom gift card sales will be donated to nonprofits like Operation Warm, which provides winter coats to kids in need. You can also donate kids' coats through the Nordstrom website or directly to Operation Warm at checkout.
Now through 12 p.m. PST Huckberry will donate $1 from every order to charitable organizations SeaLegacy, Team Rubicon, Austin Soundwaves, and VentureOut, with the total to be split between the four causes.
Shop Rose Inc today and your purchase price will be donated to Future Rising, the education and advocacy initiative from Girl Rising, a nonprofit that supports girls' education across the globe.
Right now, you can save $50 off your order at Roam using code GIVE50, and the brand will donate $50 to the Community Council of Metropolitan Atlanta (CCMA) to provide job training to at-risk youth.
Today only, Josie Maran will donate 100% of sales up to $5,000 on the brand's Whipped Argan Pro-Retinol Body Butter to the Coral Reef Alliance, a global NGO that promotes the health and longevity of coral reefs.
This Giving Tuesday, supermodel Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence 100% cashmere line is donating 20% of all sales to Pencils of Promise, a nonprofit organization that builds schools and fosters educational opportunities for children in developing nations.
