Why do you want to do this? What do you think you’ll get out of it? I have so many clothes. I’m lucky. I don’t need to buy any more. I love fashion and style but my wardrobe is so chaotic that I’m not wearing enough of the stuff I absolutely love and have spent a fair bit of money on, simply because I can’t see or find it in all the mess. I also want to reset my relationship with shopping. I’ve never overdone it (I’ve never gotten into debt or had an extreme issue) but I do think I could buy less and put that money elsewhere. Especially when I’m stressed, retail therapy is something I’m guilty of. It can also be stressful ordering something then sending it back when it doesn’t fit, sometimes paying for the return. I just want a clean slate, and in 2025 I want to get better acquainted with all the stuff I already have so that I can consolidate my wardrobe down by getting rid of the stuff I’ve outgrown. Ultimately, I want dressing to be easier and less cumulative.