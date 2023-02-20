‘No Spend’ Challenges Are Like A Crash Diet For Finances

In reporting my spending to 100,000 people, I have been able to stay accountable and engage in some interesting conversations but, above all, find solidarity in some of the replies. It kept me engaged with the exercise and I’m so glad because it has been illuminating in ways that I never would have imagined. I feel more connected with my money than I have for a long time, and know which areas I need to focus on to stay in control. It feels like the first step in an ongoing process rather than a test of how much I could deprive or punish myself, which is what I fear a no spend challenge would have ended up becoming for me.