According to a recent YouGov poll, saving money is the fourth most popular New Year's resolution among Britons in 2021 (after three health-based goals).
While it sounds great in theory, saving money can be quite intimidating. How do you start? More importantly, how do you stop yourself from spending it?
Luckily there are loads of great ideas for getting into saving which can be adapted to a huge range of incomes. All will leave you with a chunk of change to put towards whatever you want: an emergency fund, a pair of boots you've been coveting for months or perhaps an optimistic plan for a 2021 autumn holiday. Plus, the structure of challenges will make you feel worse about breaking into that savings pot.
Given the mess that was 2020 for so many people's livelihoods, we know that these challenges won't be possible for everyone but hopefully they can be of use in the future. And if you are capable of taking part right now, we hope these challenges will inspire you to get started on organising your money, whatever your saving goals are.