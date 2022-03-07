How 11 Brits Sourced Their Biggest Salary Bump

Speaking openly about income is often seen as one of the last money taboos. But doing so is a way of demystifying it – which is particularly helpful when it comes to securing that elusive pay rise.
Below, we've distilled some of the most inspiring and revealing moments in your salary stories, as 11 Refinery29 UK readers openly share the biggest salary jump or pay rise they've ever received and what it meant to them.
From shrewdly sidestepping another company (or a different industry) to negotiating a new role at their existing workplace, these readers show us how it's done. Let their stories inspire you, as they did us.