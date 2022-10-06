Is Social Media Ruining Our Holidays?

What is a travel moment if you spend most of the time documenting it these days? It’s a question we ask about most life experiences now. What is being engaged if you set up four family members with cameras around you, and take the perfect “ring shot” for the ‘Gram? Our intentions are often pure, at least to start with. We want to share our best times with those we love. But somewhere along the line, it turned into the best version of our best time.