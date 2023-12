Salary Story: Seeing Colleagues Made Redundant Helped Me Move On — Now I Make £25k More

Talking myself down when trying to negotiate my salary . When I asked for an additional £1,000 per year in my third job, I prefaced this by saying “I know I don’t have project management experience”. This was such a disservice to myself since I had a project management qualification and a lot of what I did within my last role was project management, as I had been clear about in my interview . Perhaps because of this they didn’t offer any more, but I did get them to review it after three months in the role — at which point they did increase my salary by £1,500.