Long-term relationships can be hard work. You'd have trouble finding someone in a long relationship who wouldn't admit that even the healthiest ones are much like a house plant, in that they need regular love and TLC to thrive.
But sometimes, no matter how much you water your love fern, there are some things that a relationship just can't overcome. The reasons for a relationship breaking down are rarely simple, but they're almost always relatable.
Below, nine women share the stories of the moment they knew their relationship was over (even if it took them years to actually end it), from a husband who propositioned their partner's best friend while they were out of town, to having their worst suspicions confirmed after going through their partner's phone. And, of course, growing out of love after the dreaded seven-year itch.