I Didn’t Know What Caused My OCD – Until I Examined My Religious Past

Finding ways to see and understand that there is space between good and bad, right and wrong, is not only essential for those suffering with OCD, but can even, without being too cheesy, help all of us better connect and support one another. It forces us to be compassionate not only to ourselves but to those around us. The more we exercise the forgiveness, the more likely it is that people will forgive themselves their failings, their intrusive thoughts, and strive to be better people without any self-flagellation. This is true irrespective of if you believe in a higher power but ironically, I've come to realise that this was the message at the core of the religious teachings of my youth.