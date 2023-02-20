After four long years in exile, the prodigal daughter returned home (that’s a bible reference for any Christian readers). My family and I were able to make amends because the pain of not being in each other's lives was unbearable. I even took my lover home for Christmas last year, which was one of the proudest moments of my life. For the first time, I could be totally myself with my family and them with me. We found a way to see each other as human beings and love each other for who we are. Mum has become an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ students at the Catholic school she works at, and Dad helped to organise the Mardi Gras party in Nambour, the town he loves and I’ve finally become fond of.