How Can Fashion Brands Show Up Authentically For Pride?

Beyond donating profits and working with the LGBTQIA+ community to ensure Pride-themed merchandise steers away from stereotypes, Erlick says there are a lot more companies could be doing. According to Erlick, there’s a pattern in the way that fashion brands partner with larger LGBTQIA+ organisations during Pride month. “These corporations don't want to take a risk on smaller organisations, on organisations that might be doing more radical work and groups that are donating directly to trans people, for example,” says Erlick. “There are other organisations, for example, that have taken explicitly anti-capitalist or anti-racist stances, and those aren't the organisations that we're seeing having the most funding.”