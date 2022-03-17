In challenging the mainstream notion of what non-binary fashion is, they have encountered some bumps along the way. “We are seeing a reaction from some retailers where they cannot wrap their minds around removing gender labels,” the designers say. “The common misconception is that women have curves and men do not. This simply isn’t true. We see plenty of male-identifying people that are very curvy… Many female-identifying people are very boxy, broad-shouldered, tall, etc. This is why the gender label just gets in the way. People are people, and each person is not the same as the next.”