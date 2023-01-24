Story from Wellness

How 7 Queer Aussie Women Are Celebrating World Pride This Year

Maggie Zhou
Photographed by FARHAN MONIR HUSSAIN/EYEEM.
This year's WorldPride is a special one: it's the first year the event will be hosted by an Australian city — scratch that, it's the first time it's ever been hosted in the southern hemisphere, period. In 2023, it's Sydney that has the honour of welcoming one of the biggest, global LGBTQIA+ events to its shores.
Beginning in 2000, WorldPride is a celebration of resistance and queer joy. As a special treat, this year WorldPride will team up with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras to create one bumper festival.
With more and more Australians labelling their sexuality as something other than straight, the ways of celebrating and sharing queerness are more varied than ever.
So, how do Australian lesbian, bisexual and queer women plan on spending this year's WorldPride and Mardi Gras? We found out.
