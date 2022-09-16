These cracks in my foundation began while I was a journalism student at Biola University, which stands for the Biblical Institute of Los Angeles. At this institution, everyone is required to minor in biblical studies. While taking classes on Christianity and its religious texts, I began to realise that a lot of the teachings I had learned in church were taught out of context. For example, churches often use the Bible verse "wives, submit to your husbands" to establish patriarchal leadership in a marriage; in reality, the verse in its entirety calls for mutual submission in a marital relationship. Soon, I was spending most Sundays picking apart sermons for not teaching scriptures based on the author's original meaning of the text.