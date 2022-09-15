My parents still don't know that I've abandoned the religion they raised me in. They only know of a former version of me who, in some ways, no longer exists. While I'm scared thinking about how they’d react to my truth, I’m also proud knowing that children of immigrants continue to make decisions that are best for our personal growth — not simply for our elders. This is how I now spend my Sundays — learning, growing and loving — and that feels like church to me, one that actually resembles home.