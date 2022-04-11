By the third year, I had met and dated ardent atheists, where the dinner table always turned into a mini debate. And although these never materialised into relationships, these interesting experiences taught me how to make a case for my faith – pushing me to question what it meant to me outside the confines of religion. My faith has always been important to me – it gave me purpose, hope, and a sense of fulfilment and peace that nothing in this world could compare to. Yet, it was only in deep conversations in bed with men with completely polar opposite beliefs that I was able to identify that I was using the man-made actions of ‘religion’ to try and please God. It was here that I understood what the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu meant when he said ‘God is not a Christian’. The religious ‘Christian’ acts I had become accustomed to certainly wouldn't secure me a corner on God because that’s not how he sees things: his love is universal to everyone regardless of their beliefs, and he certainly doesn’t take our side because we are cosplaying ‘good Christians’ and following the rules and regulations. What matters most is reflecting his posture in our hearts and building a relationship with him.