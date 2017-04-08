As I went to university, I was losing my religion in so many aspects of my behaviour, but I really held onto the fact that I was a virgin. No really, I clung onto it – it was so countercultural among the people I met there, it really marked me out as a Christian. My friends would take the piss out of me and say “How’s your NSBM?” (no sex before marriage) and I sort of liked it. I didn’t go to church much any more, I was slipping with drugs and alcohol, I was beginning to lose my belief in God by thinking more independently. I was also making friends with a lot of gay people, and struggled to see how their lives could be sinful. Still though, I carried my religion through my virginity – sex was the last thing that sealed my faith.