“Stop Trying To Find Yourself” – Life Lessons From Harvard Professor

What shall I have for dinner? Where shall I live? Whom shall I marry? Three questions you ask in the book. How do people tend to make these decisions currently, and how do you suggest through the philosophies that they make them instead?

I think we have a really dangerous way of making decisions, from the mundane ones to the really big ones. Basically speaking, the words we tend to use are: ‘I should try to find myself – my true authentic self, and once I find myself, I should always be sincere and authentic to who I really am, loving myself and embracing myself for who I really am, loving my good sides and embracing my bad sides too and part of that loving and embracing means making decisions in life based on what’s best for me, and who I am, and how I will fit in with the world.’ All of this sounds great – we think this means we’re living a liberated life according to what’s best for us, but part of what’s intriguing about these ideas from China is they would say that this isn’t just a wrong way of thinking, it’s a potentially dangerous way of thinking. They would argue that there is no true single self – that we are complex, messy beings filled with many different emotions, dispositions, faculties, with many different possible sides of us that could play out in different situations, so from this point of view, the argument is that as messy beings, we can often fall into patterns and ruts of behaviour that tend to define us as human beings, but the goal is to break out of these limited patterns and ruts, to try to overcome these limited patterns and ruts and open up possibilities we couldn’t even imagine. So they [the ancient Chinese philosophers] would say: ‘No, don’t look within and love what you find, because what you find is probably a bunch of very limited patterns and ruts.’