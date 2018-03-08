What do you do when you’re stuck in a rut and looking to reboot your life? Many of us turn to self-help books, which are unavoidable these days. While they may work for some, often we’ll nod along and think we’ve found the key to all our problems but fail to actually implement their advice.
So instead of getting fixated on the latest self-help trend or setting ourselves unachievable targets, why don’t we spend time working on ourselves all year round? One foolproof way of doing this is by internalising as much life advice from the people we admire as possible. Not only is this inspiring, but it’s also a guilt-free and more sustainable way of becoming the best possible version of ourselves.
We’ve been lucky enough to publish life advice from a host of inspiring women, whose wise words we promise will be invaluable, whatever life crisis you may be in. From the fashion editor who quit her job to become an energy healer, to the founder of Bumble on making it in your 20s, the podcasters lifting the lid on the black British female experience, the amputees changing the way we view yoga and our columnist Ariane Thornton-Mason, who reflected on her experience of cancer, women have a lot of priceless life lessons to share and we'd be fools not to listen to them.
You'll never need a self-help book again...