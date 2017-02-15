This last point is something all the women focus on. “Part of the reason I post my life on Instagram is to try and inspire other amputees,” says Kelsey. “I want every individual, able or disabled, to know that they can do whatever they set their mind to. My hope is that my journey could give another amputee strength and motivation to be whoever they want to be.” “Putting myself 'out there' on Instagram wasn't easy for me,” says Melissa. “It took a lot. But one thing that I'm passionate about and feel that I'm here to do, is help other amputees to feel confident – to show them that loss of a limb doesn't need to mean loss of life. And nowadays the best way to show that is social media.” Both women are bringing their yoga gospel to real life: Kelsey recently completed her yoga teacher training and opened her own yoga studio, Serenity Yoga, in her hometown of Grand Blanc, Michigan, and Melissa is currently training as a teacher with her local yoga school. Online, the response has been overwhelmingly positive – and the number of amputees turning to yoga and putting their practice on Instagram is growing – but all the women expressed some reservation about sharing their lives. “I sometimes get a bit nervous posting,” says Kat, “I want conversations to happen about the human body, what it is and what it's capable of, and what we think of as 'beautiful', but sometimes that invites unwanted attention from people. A lot of people who are attracted to amputees think it's ok to bombard me with sexual comments.” Internet creeps aside, Kelsey, Kat and Melissa all agree that there is now less stigma and more awareness around amputees. However, Kat says, “I think there is so much more that can be done to give coverage to amputees, especially women. A lot of what you read or see is what we like to call ‘inspiration porn’ in the style of ‘look at this amazing woman’, even though you've just left the house to go to the shops and you're knackered and hungover and your dress is tucked into your pants!” This Daily Mail-esque approach shows how far we still have to go to end our proclivity to draw a line between ourselves and those we perceive as ‘other’. However you look at it, though, these accounts and the pictures on them are inspirational. These women aren't just putting up pictures of themselves looking absolutely amazing (which they do, btw), they’re doing it to help others. Which really makes a yogi. Follow.