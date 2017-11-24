I’ve been in a place in my life where I’ve had no confidence, no self-respect, zero self-worth and it was really easy to hurt my feelings. Then when you rebuild some of that, you become stronger.
THE COVER OF FORBES. There are no words to express my gratitude this morning. I am tempted to say ‘I can’t believe it’, but I want every girl and woman to know that if YOU believe in yourself, and in your dreams, and don’t let anyone hold you back, YOU CAN DO IT! If I can, YOU can! A massive thank you to the incredible @clare_oc for making this cover possible. Team @bumble, Andrey, Michael, and every woman who has made the first move - This cover belongs to all of you ❣️?
I know how bad it made me feel when I was going through dark times and I would read about all these 'boss girls' and successful tech people. They sounded so perfect and I thought, 'This will never be me.'