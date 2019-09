Gratitude





One of my favourite daily practices is gratitude. Being grateful for the things that are in my life and being grateful for the things that aren't! It's the quickest way to transform a low energy mood and radiate higher vibrations into the world. What I love is that I can do this anywhere, whether it is brushing my teeth, making my bed, walking in the park, or chopping vegetables.Allowing ourselves to slow down and take time alone in nature. Observing how we feel using all our senses. Observing the plants, trees, animals, birds, insects and watching how everything is interacting around us. Listening to the sounds, smelling the air, touching the earth and bringing our awareness to how our mind, emotions, body, vibrations feel in nature. I always finish this practice with sending gratitude and love to the nature around me.Connecting with our breath and our heart. Taking a few moments to allow ourselves to breathe in deeply and exhale deeply, placing a hand on our heart centre, focusing on our hearts and allowing a moment to connect with ourselves.Saying YES when we mean YES and NO when we mean NO! This one sounds so simple, however it's actually quite hard. In our culture we are conditioned into people pleasing. Often by doing this, we don’t follow our own truth or our own inner guidance because we are worried about what other people will think of us. The first thing I do is bring awareness to myself anytime this happens, choose not to judge myself and when the next opportunity comes along, choose to answer from my own truth. This is an ongoing practice!Taking time to love, honour and respect ourselves and our bodies by engaging nurturing and nourishing acts. My regime is source connection time through my morning meditation. Every morning I take extra time to moisturise my body with organic cold press sesame oil and organic essential oils and while doing this I send gratitude to every part of my body. Preparing and eating clean and green foods with full presence. Booking a massage, acupuncture or healing session. Taking a restorative yoga class or some kind of gentle exercise and taking myself on a date, that could be dinner or to a beautiful place in nature!I began my training with The Four Winds Society and took a two-year programme called the Light Body School where I learnt the philosophy and practice of Shamanic energy medicine. I then did a full time apprenticeship for four months in Crystalline Consciousness . This activates our multi-dimensional bodies and facilitates deep healing and transformation. I learnt how to work with the crystal skulls creating beautiful crystal grids.I travelled to Chile where I took amazing Shamanic classes called Growing a New Body and Sky Dancing. I travelled to Peru to sacred sites and partook in plant medicine ceremonies. I then came back to the USA and took an intensive Shamanic herbal apprenticeship with a witch. This was by far the hardest training and craziest story that I will save for another time.My next adventures then led me to the Oneness University in India. There I was really taught how to live a fulfilled life, how to work with the universal laws, and I went through the awakening process and connected authentically to my Divine. This was powerful, life-changing work. I then activated my Divine Feminine Empowerment through working with Goddess Matrix