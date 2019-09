Feminism is also being thrown into the beauty and wellness mix. Equality has never been so high on the agenda and brands are tapping into this cultural shift in a bid to start conversations. Jennifer Aniston may have been telling us ‘we’re worth it’ a decade ago but it was Dove who devised the first serious body confidence memo. Their message now seems old hat compared to the trailblazing talk of today. ‘Love, Understanding, Community’ is the tagline for Bare Minerals who sponsor the Be Real campaign . It was formed in response to the Parliamentary Reflections on Body Image report and aims to change the attitudes for the better. Likewise the Sanctuary Spa launched the #Letitgo campaign after they carried out a survey on 5,000 which revealed that 7 out 10 women feel under pressure to be perfect. Revlon teamed up with Fordham University for their ‘Love is on’ campaign. "We found that a daily beauty ritual based on taking more time to appreciate yourself resulted in being more confident and open to love," explains Tracy Rohrbaugh, Vice President, Global Marketing, Revlon Color, "for us building a foundation of emotional wellness is the first step towards becoming more beautiful."Campaigns aside, beauty products themselves are also playing to the tune of feminism and wellness believes Mindy Yang, Vice President of MiN New York. "Women are forgoing traditional sweet scents in favour of fragrances that speak to them on a personal level. Cedar, incense and bergamot are becoming popular as they are easy to wear in a professional environment and help boost confidence." It’s a similar story for makeup too. "The current debate swings towards representing a confident, sentient individual whose makeup fits her face rather than clones a look," explains Terry Barber, Director of makeup artistry for MAC, whose SS16 collections are packed with products that anchor the belief that natural beauty is empowering.