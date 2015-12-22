Crucially, this trend isn’t just about investing in ourselves but others too. The feel good factor seems to be rubbing off and has given rise to a generation where we’re interested in products that are not only good for us, but for others and the planet. Brands are realising that giving back has never looked more beautiful. ‘People helping people’ is Neal’s Yard Remedies' slogan after they were one of first UK companies to launch skincare enriched with Fairtrade certified ingredients. Burts Bees created buzz around their impressive sustainability program and fierce protection of honeybee health. The UN cited L’Occtaine for helping to pave the way for the economic emancipation of 15,000 women in the Burkina Faso and closer to home, Lush launched their biggest campaign to date with the #GayIsOk campaign, which highlighted the persecution LBGT communities face, and raised £275,000 for affiliated charities.



As the wellness movement continues to influence the beauty world, not everything available will be pretty. Brands will always have a bottom line no matter how much they ‘care’ about their consumers and social media remains a cruel body battleground as much as it is a platform for diversity and wellbeing. Yet while surface remains important, substance, soul and state is quickly catching up and that, we find very attractive.

