The podcast is hosted by the Shout Out Network, a collective dedicated to bringing us a diverse range of voices through their shows Mostly Lit Two Fools Talking and Artistic State of Mind . Representation is what drew Satia to the idea, too: “My initial approach was to use the podcast to have the conversations that were missing in the mainstream media, who actively ignored young women of colour, or only presented us with one-dimensional narratives and versions of ourselves.”