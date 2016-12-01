Ruqaiya, 23, Islamic Studies undergraduate student & writer

What's your heritage? Pakistani



What religion are you? Muslim



Were you brought up religiously? I was brought up as a Muslim, my parents taught me the basic tenets of Islam and introduced me to Islamic concepts of spirituality. They never really forced any religious obligations on me, like prayer or fasting, but they gave me a grounding in Islam that I later reconnected with in adulthood.



What parts of religion did you like as a child? I loved the idea of an omnipotent God that cares about me. It was certainly comforting in difficult times or when I experienced depression. I liked how my religion contextualised the trials and tribulations of the world, and gave me hope. I also liked the sense of identity it gave me, especially in a climate of Islamophobia and racism. It gave me a sense of belonging.



What parts did you not understand or not like? As a teenager, I began to feel stifled by the rules and regulations of Islam. I found it difficult to balance my "religious" home life and my desires and lifestyle outside. I wanted to experience all the good and the bad of the world outside beyond ideas of halal/haram (lawful/unlawful). I couldn't understand why my parents enforced certain rules that my friends' parents didn't.



Do you talk about your faith much? I write about my faith a lot; I think it's so important for Muslims to take back the narrative about Islam when so much negative press and outright lies are written about our faith, and who we are as people. I have had a lot of positive feedback from people who tell me I have changed their perceptions of Muslims in some way, especially their perception of Muslim women, which tends to be extremely narrow and one-sided.



But of course I have received a ton of negative responses and even in everyday life there are people who assume a million things about me because I'm a Muslim – they assume that I must be homophobic, or anti-semitic, or "oppressed", or subservient to men. A lot of the time, they really cannot see beyond that, and it doesn't matter what I say to counter their claims because they will always view religion as inherently destructive and wrong, and by extension they will always view me through this lens. So while I have no desire to prove my humanity to people, I sometimes like to engage with them and open their minds. Depends what kind of day I'm having!



What image comes to mind when you think of God? My concept of God is kind of defined by the fact that I can never truly conceptualise God! My Islamic understanding is that God is beyond anything we can ever imagine... beyond time and space... beyond what we understand as human characteristics. However, we have a small window of insight into the creator, through the creation. I believe that God is all-powerful and all-merciful, yet at the same time so far beyond our own ideas of power, intellect and mercy.



Do you believe in heaven? What is your vision of heaven? Yeah I believe in heaven. The Qur'an gives us some insight into heaven using beautiful imagery of flowing rivers of milk and palaces for the righteous. But what really resonates with me is the idea of this place devoid of any ill-feeling or hardship. Being with our family and loved ones for eternity without any suffering. That's what appeals to me about heaven.



What’s been the biggest test of your faith? The biggest test of my faith has been my own desires, to be honest. People often assume that Islamophobia and this deep distrust of Muslims is the most difficult thing we face as Muslims in the West right now. But for me, it is my own willpower that is a constant struggle. My own propensity to indulge in self-destructive behaviour against my better judgement. My struggle to maintain a good character, to control my temper, to show kindness, to be patient. These things test me every day.



Have you ever been shown prejudice because of your religion? Of course. I have grown up hearing negative comments about Islam and Muslims ever since 9/11 really, which happened when I was a young child. From people at school/work/university. Everywhere. Most recently, I was doing an interview on online Islamophobia with the BBC in the park, and a random white guy would just not let me do the interview in peace. He seemed visibly agitated by a girl in a hijab talking to a news camera. He kept making snide remarks and when asked to stop he said, "We don't have Sharia law in this country" which was obviously symptomatic of his irrational fear of Muslims taking over the world or something that he projected onto me. It pisses me off that these older men always seem to target young Muslim women and expect us to say nothing. These people do not want a debate, they want to shout abuse and get away with it. Well, I gave him a telling off and responded to some of his misguided remarks... and the video clip actually went viral!



Would you say London, and the UK, is tolerant towards your religion? I think it's important to understand that London is not a microcosm of the rest of the UK. While I think London overall is quite tolerant due to its multi-ethnic population, this isn't necessarily a reflection of the UK. I've heard some awful stories of racist and Islamophobic violence and verbal attacks happening across the UK, some even resulting in death.



How would you describe your relationship with your God? Well, it's up and down! Sometimes I feel like I run away from God when I'm going through a difficult time. Other times, I feel closer to God than I feel with any human in my life.