We’re thinking of having children. I know we’ll be great parents, but for the first time I’m realising that my culture means a lot to me, and I’m not sure how much of it I’ll be able to pass it on to my children. I worry that they won’t be immersed in cultural events like I did, that they won't grow up eating Indian food and spending time with relatives and family friends. Given the differences in our cultures, the lifestyle Chris and I have is forged from our similarities, and therefore Indian culture doesn’t play a very present role in our lives. It’s always made more sense for us to focus on the things that unite us, so what engagement I do have with my Indian heritage is very much based around the time I spend with my family, which occurs often without Chris present.