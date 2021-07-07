4 Delicious Indian Recipes (With 7 Ingredients Or Fewer)

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Indian cooking, to the untrained eye, can seem quite complicated – long ingredients lists paired with lengthy cook times and several pans going at once can put people off attempting to make really good Indian food at home. But as Monisha Bharadwaj says in the introduction to her new book, Indian in 7: "It is a myth that every Indian recipe requires lots of ingredients and processes that take forever to prepare."
Ahead are four of our favourite recipes from her book. The only staples you need are sunflower oil, salt, and garlic-ginger paste (made from one part fresh ginger, skin scraped off and flesh chopped, to two parts garlic, peeled and chopped, by volume).