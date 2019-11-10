4 Delicious Indian Recipes (With 7 Ingredients Or Fewer)

Indian cooking, to the untrained eye, can seem quite complicated – long ingredients lists paired with lengthy cook times and several pans going at once can put people off attempting to make really good Indian food at home. But as Monisha Bharadwaj says in the introduction to her new book, Indian in 7: "It is a myth that every Indian recipe requires lots of ingredients and processes that take forever to prepare."
Instead, she has curated a series of recipes that are fresh, delicious and can be pulled together mainly from store cupboard ingredients like rice, pasta, oats and flour, together with quick-cooking fresh vegetables, fish and meat. The results are delicious, wholesome and very satisfying.
Ahead are four of our favourite recipes from her book. The only staples you need are sunflower oil, salt, and garlic-ginger paste (made from one part fresh ginger, skin scraped off and flesh chopped, to two parts garlic, peeled and chopped, by volume).