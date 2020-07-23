The Pilau Rice Dish From My Mum I’ll Never Stop Making

Cooking this way probably stems from growing up in an Indian vegetarian household where you don't just have rice and one curry, you have rice and three or four different curries. They're all fairly quick and easy to prepare, but you get that contrast of flavour with every bite – something a little bit sweet, something a little bit sour, something salty, and then you have rice (or in some Indian cultures you would have bread instead, like paratha or roti, but we're a rice-eating house). The idea is that you have a variety of flavours and textures just on one plate. So when I'm making something that is one pot or one tin, in the back of my mind I’m thinking that if I'm going to eat a whole plate of this, I want that interest there.