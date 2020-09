Is There No Ethical Oat Milk Consumption Under Capitalism?

Oatly fans may remember what was dubbed " the great oat milk shortage of 2018 ," which was caused by the small company's inability to keep up with soaring demands and led to Oatly prices skyrocketing and baristas limiting oat milk orders at cafés around the country. The brand seems to have turned to outside investors as a way to prevent that from happening again, especially now that oat milk is officially mainstream . Still, consumers desperately wish the brand had chosen another partner to help with sustainable growth. In response to that, Oatly wrote, "Blackstone is like the biggest supermarket of the private equity sector. We thought that if we could convince them that it’s as profitable (and in the long-term even more profitable) to invest in a sustainability company like Oatly, then all the other private equity firms of the world would look, listen and start to steer their collective worth of 4 trillion US dollars into green investments."