Oprah & Natalie Portman Now Own Part Of Oatly — & It’s Worth $2 Billion

There is no question in my mind that Oatly is the superior milk. As a previous cow milk truther, I admit I was initially skeptical. After failed relationships with almond, soy, and coconut milk, I didn't want to like oat milk, but I am a true blue convert. And there's no question in my mind that Oatly is the king of oat milk (particularly the Barista Edition, if you know you know). Oatly mixes into coffee so well, froths up better than normal milk, and makes smoothies taste infinitely creamier. And you don't have to just take it from this internet stranger — Oprah thinks so too.
Advertisement
In a landmark investment moment, Blackstone Group — an investment group that includes Oprah, Natalie Portman, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, and Jay-Z's entertainment company — is now the proud owner of 10% of Oatly. Their 10% stake cost them $200 million, which values Oatly at a whopping $2 billion. That's a lot of oats.
In the past few years, oat milk, and Oatly in particular, has taken off. With a more eco-friendly process than almond milk and a better texture and taste than coconut and soy milk, it's been a no brainer for plant-based milk seekers. Plus, Oatly has recently entered the ice cream game, giving lactose-intolerant people everywhere a dream come true in the form of creamy mint chip goodness. And the numbers don't lie — Oatly sales are up 300% from last year and are continuing to rise. So shoutout to Oprah for seeing a trend and getting that dairy-free, gluten-free paper.
We have reached out to Oatly for comment and will update accordingly.