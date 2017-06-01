Story from News

World Reacts To Trump's Withdrawal From Paris Agreement. But Where Is Theresa May?

Natalie Gil
Yesterday, Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement, the world’s first global agreement on climate change, rightly triggering worldwide condemnation and protests across the US.
Global leaders have denounced the move, particularly in Europe, with the leaders of France, Germany and Italy issuing a joint statement declaring their "regret" at the news and reaffirming their commitment to the deal. They rejected the possibility of a renegotiation, an idea floated by Trump, “since [the deal] is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economics”, the Guardian reported.
“Wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again,” said French President Emmanuel Macron in an unprecedented English language speech. Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Fiji have also condemned Trump's actions.
So, how did Theresa May respond on behalf of the UK? By expressing her "disappointment" at the news. She apparently called Trump to "express her disappointment... and stressed that the UK remained committed to the deal," the BBC reported. A pitiful, half-hearted, response if ever there was one.
The lacklustre nature of May's reaction wasn't lost on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who accused her of being "subservient" to the US president. Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas also blasted her response, calling it “slow and timid” and saying it was “another sign of her weakness”.
“A true global leader would be condemning the President's actions, and joining with other European countries to formulate an emergency plan to save the Paris Agreement," Lucas added. “Once again we're seeing a weak Prime Minister failing to stand up tall on the world stage in the face of near-criminal behaviour from one of our closest allies.”
The Lib Dems have even started a petition calling on May to stand up to the US president. They called Trump's decision to pull out of the agreement "an act of vandalism on a global scale". "World leaders are already lining up to condemn him - with one prominent exception. Theresa May."
Many have condemned May's feeble reaction on Twitter, too.
City halls and landmarks across the US and around the world lit up green last night in support of the Paris Agreement, including Boston, Washington DC, Montreal, Paris, Mexico City and Trump's hometown of New York.
