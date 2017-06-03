Americans Are Protesting Against Trump's Withdrawal From The Paris Agreement

Caitlin Flynn
Yesterday, Donald Trump made the official announcement that he will withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. "In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord," he stated. Trump claimed that he'd be open to re-entering the deal if he could "renegotiate" the terms of the agreement, prompting France, Italy, and Germany to immediately respond that it cannot be renegotiated.
Withdrawing from the Paris Agreement was one of Trump's campaign promises and, in this particular case, it seemed highly unlikely that he'd change his mind. Rallies against the Paris Agreement withdrawal are happening everywhere — and planning was in full swing prior to the official announcement yesterday. As of this evening, protestors have gathered at The White House gates to peacefully demonstrate against Trump's decision.
One protestor arrived at the White House clad in a full-body polar bear costume despite the 82 degree temperature in D.C.
Democratic National Committee Chairman, Tom Perez, posed with the bear.
Although the largest protest took place in D.C., "sister rallies" are being held across the US in cities including New York. The Natural Resources Defense Council took to Twitter yesterday to spread the word and encourage demonstrations in other cities.
Individuals and organisations all over the US have posted information regarding rallies in their cities.
