Performing extractions at home can lead to permanent scarring, especially if you go too far. However, Sandra knows that a lot of people can't resist. If you're a DIY popper, remember this: "I know a lot of us are going to do it and my responsibility is to explain why you shouldn’t. But if you do, make sure your instruments or hands are clean." Another tip? "Set a timer! Don’t over-squeeze. Try for 10 seconds or maximum 30 seconds. If you’re not getting anything, stop, because there’s probably nothing to pop there. Patients come to see me all the time, saying that they’ve been trying to pop something, and when I take a look, it’s just not something you can pop; there’s nothing you can squeeze out. It might be a mole or an oil gland, for example, and it happens very often."