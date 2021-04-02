I Tried The High Street’s Bestselling Retinol Serum & Here Are The Results

Retinol breaks down sunlight so it works best as part of an evening skincare routine, especially as skin tends to regenerate when you're sleeping. A retinol serum should be applied after cleansing and before moisturiser, as it's quite light in texture. You can take it up to your eye area but the skin here is delicate so you might like to apply an eye cream as a barrier beforehand. In terms of frequency, start by using it two to three times a week.