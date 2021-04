I Tried The High Street’s Bestselling Retinol Serum & Here Are The Results

In some skin types, one side effect of retinol is skin purging , which I experienced in the form of tiny little whiteheads on my cheeks, chin and forehead. Skin purging means increased breakouts and while it's difficult to tell the difference between purging spots and acne spots, I put it down to the retinol working its magic. Slowly but surely, my spots began to let up. While my skin is still a tad bumpy, it usually takes 12 or so weeks to notice a big difference from any new skincare product or routine. I'm three weeks in so I'm going to persevere and will use it as part of my anti-ageing routine rather than an acne treatment.