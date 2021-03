“I’ve Spent 1k On Skincare” — How Lockdown Fuels Our Beauty Obsession

Cariss continues: "Often with emotional spending we are replenishing a deficiency but not in the most useful or productive way, as emotional spending is also often followed by feelings of shame, doubt and guilt. We can feel low, which isn’t the result of the spending itself but the re-emerging of the emotion we hoped the spending would blot out. It’s a vicious circle where we generally end up feeling worse than we did before the spend." Cooper-Dickson seconds this: "We can use many tools to help us destress and feel good about ourselves; all of these practices are on a continuum. Spending money on self-care or beauty products in itself is not a problem; it becomes a problem when we are spending far beyond our own financial means, finding ourselves seeking the feeling of rush and release of adrenaline when purchasing, or experiencing feelings of guilt and hiding purchases, which can in turn put pressure on relationships." Cooper-Dickson and Cariss both explain that stepping back from immediate spending and waiting several days before you make the purchase can help you understand the emotions behind your shopping habits and break patterns in the long run. Ask yourself questions such as: What is my spending achieving for me? Can I afford this product? What am I really feeling right now? What do I need this for?