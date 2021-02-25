I Tried 4.5.6 Skin, The New Personalised Skincare Brand For Black Women

Hands up if you feel personally victimised by pandemic-induced skin gripes? I know I'm not the only Black woman whose complexion has borne the brunt of COVID-related stress and anxiety, not to mention a lack of fresh air and vitamin D.
For those of us with more melanin, finding the right products to correct our skin concerns (whether acne, hyperpigmentation or dryness, to name a few) can be a hassle as many skincare formulas on the market are not specifically created for our skin. Take glycolic acid. While it's a great exfoliator, overdoing it can result in post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation in darker skin tones.
Lately, many world-class brands have promised to deliver formulas that work with, not against, darker skin tones but if there's one brand that should be on your radar, it's 4.5.6 Skin. New to the skincare world, 4.5.6 is a revolutionary skincare range catering to the characteristics of skin of colour, or melanin-rich skin. Created by beauty entrepreneur Noelly Michoux after she struggled to find skincare to meet her specific skin needs, products boast fast-acting alpha arbutin, vitamin C and shea butter – all brilliant ingredients which are beneficial for darker skin.
Excitingly, 4.5.6 Skin has recently landed in the UK and the collection features a range of everyday products and targeted treatments, including cleansers, moisturisers and masks. The best part? Absolutely everything is personalised, as shoppers are required to take a three-minute quiz or consultation beforehand. Questions range from your current skin issues to skincare habits and lifestyle factors. There's even an option to choose products with or without fragrance, which is perfect for those with sensitive skin. Once you've sorted your skincare stash, you can even add your name to the bottles for a truly bespoke finish.
I have combination skin and my problems include hyperpigmentation, fine lines and enlarged pores. I'd heard lots of good things about the brand in relation to treating skin concerns such as these and I was curious to know if the range lived up to the hype, so I had to give it a go. Click ahead to discover the skincare routine prescribed for me, my honest thoughts on each product and where to buy them.
